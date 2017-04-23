A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car on Sunday evening in Deer Park, Suffolk County police said.
The car’s driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
The collision happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
