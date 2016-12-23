Three veterinary workers were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure late Thursday night after a euthanasia drug splashed into their eyes at the clinic where they worked in Bohemia, police and emergency responders said.
The trio were working at Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists on Veterans Highway when a syringe containing Euthasol broke, causing the agent to splash and get into the eyes of the three workers, Jamie Atkinson, vice president of Community Ambulance Co. of Sayville, said Friday.
The accident occurred at 11:43 p.m.
Suffolk County police said crews from Community Ambulance and the Bohemia Fire Department responded.
Atkinson said that after medical evaluation, personnel flushed the eyes of the three workers at the scene, according to protocol, then transported them to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue as a precautionary measure.
Police described any injuries as minor.
