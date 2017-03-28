A chain-reaction crash involving 10 vehicles sent nine people to three hospitals with non life-threatening injuries and temporarily closed Route 110 in North Amityville, police said.
The 12:05 p.m. crash started when a 76-year-old man driving a Lexus sedan “may have suffered a medical event” and he “sped up to a red light on Route 110 at Bentley Road,” Suffolk County police said.
Ten vehicles were involved in the crash, with nine people transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Saint Joseph Hospital in Bethpage and Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests were made or summonses issued, police said.
Route 110 was closed in both directions at Francine Avenue until shortly after 3 p.m., police said.
Comments
