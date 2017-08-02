Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 73° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Advocates sue Suffolk County, feds over immigrant’s detention

    Updated
    By  victor.ramos@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Jose L. Perez, deputy general counsel of LatinoJustice

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Jose L. Perez, deputy general counsel of LatinoJustice PRLDEF, a Manhattan-based advocacy group, speaks during a rally at City Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Credit: Jeff Bachner)

    A Latino advocacy group and a law firm are suing Suffolk County and federal officials and agencies, alleging that constitutional guarantees were violated when the county handed over an immigrant for deportation after he was charged in a DWI case.

    The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Central Islip, takes aim at a policy of cooperation between Suffolk’s jail and U.S. Immigration and Customs...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Michael Ramirez, Weekly Standard National immigration debate: Complete coverage NY to review procedures for immigrant kids

    The state attorney general's office and state Education Department are teaming up to review school

    Immigration bill gets 80% support among LI voters

    LI Immigration Bill Poll - Harstad Strategic Research, Inc.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK