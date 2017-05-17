A German-American group in Yaphank that owns land used in the 1930s by supporters of Adolf Hitler has agreed not to discriminate against people because of race or national origin, the state attorney general said Wednesday.

The German-American Settlement League also agreed to replace its current president and treasurer by June 2, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said.

The new officers cannot be relatives of the current president, Robert Kessler, and treasurer, Jeanette Cooper, a spokeswoman for the attorney general said.

The nonprofit league owns the land where 50 private homes now sit, and league covenants had restricted how those homes could be advertised for sale, the attorney general said.

Schneiderman said the league had historically made it difficult for nonwhite, non-Germans to join under its policies.

The league will also have to report regularly to the attorney general’s office to demonstrate it is complying with the agreement.

League officials and their attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

Newsday reported last year that a Yaphank couple, Philip Kneer and Patricia Flynn-Kneer, settled a 2015 federal lawsuit claiming the league’s discriminatory covenants prevented them from selling their home.

The league agreed to pay them a total of $175,000 for damages and attorney fees, according to court papers.

The league’s bylaws required the Kneers to advertise the house through printed materials circulated only to league members, according to the lawsuit.

The Yaphank community was founded as a summer camp during the 1930s by adherents of Adolf Hitler to support the German Nazi Party several years before the outbreak of World War II.

Some of the streets in the community, also known as Siegfried Park, were named for Hitler and other German leaders. The street names were changed after the war.