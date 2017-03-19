Four people were treated at a hospital for injuries Sunday night after an ambulance collided with an SUV that then hit another car, authorities said.
The private ambulance was traveling north on Oakdale-Bohemia Road at about 5:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement. The ambulance and a Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road collided at the roads’ intersection, police said.
The Suburban overturned and struck a sedan that was traveling southbound on Oakdale-Bohemia Road, police said.
Occupants of the Suburban and the ambulance were taken to Southside Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
Information on the extent of their injuries was not available. It was also unclear whether the ambulance was on a call at the time of the crash.
