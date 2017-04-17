HIGHLIGHTS Dina Shingleton fired by new Mayor Dennis Siry

Village continues to pay her salary while looking for replacement

The Village of Amityville is looking for a new clerk-treasurer while it continues to pay the salary of the person previously in that position.

The village put an advertisement for the position on its website last week after clerk-treasurer Dina Shingleton was fired by new Mayor Dennis Siry. According to Shingleton, who was appointed to the position in April 2015, Siry told her before last month’s election that should he be elected, he would keep her on. But the day after the village’s reorganization meeting, Siry told her she was being let go and that it was her last day, Shingleton said.

“I was completely shocked,” she said. “It’s a shame I couldn’t have at least told them what things I had in progress.”

Siry acknowledged that he had told Shingleton she would stay.

“I was hoping on keeping her there,” he said. “But I started getting a different opinion on it.” He said the village has begun interviewing candidates for the job.

Shingleton last month sent a letter of complaint to the state board of elections because Babylon Town Democratic Party chief Peter Casserly, who was treasurer of Siry’s campaign, had not filed campaign financial disclosure reports. Siry denied Casserly had any influence on his decision to let Shingleton go.

Because clerk-treasurer is an appointed position, village officials will have to continue to give Shingleton her salary and benefits until someone else is chosen to fill the job. Shingleton said she is paid roughly $97,000 per year.

Shingleton questioned her removal after having helped the village obtain two credit rating upgrades and with a new budget due to the state.

“At the end of the day, a new administration comes in, they want their people around them who are going to institute their policies, that’s the way it goes,” she said. “But as villages go, it’s a pretty big budget with a lot of moving parts to it and we’ve really made some excellent progress.”

Meanwhile, Amityville budget officer and trustee Nick LaLota, who ran against Siry for mayor in a heated campaign, resigned as budget officer on Wednesday after he said he realized he could not come up with a budget that honored both men’s campaign promises.

“I think passing an on-time balanced budget without an experienced treasurer will present a very difficult challenge for the village,” LaLota said.

The budget must be passed by the board by May 1.