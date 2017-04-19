The Village of Amityville has released a proposed budget that results in no tax increase to residents.
The $15.8 million tentative budget is still being tinkered with by officials but must be passed by the board of trustees by May 1.
Mayor Dennis Siry said they are still considering adding in $23,000 for EMT services, which would raise the budget 0.05 percent and could result in a roughly $7 tax increase per average household. Property taxes were $35.19 per $100 of assessed value last year.
At a public hearing Monday night, some residents were critical that the proposed budget had not been placed online until a few hours before the meeting. Siry said the village was racing to put together the budget after budget officer Nick LaLota, who unsuccessfully ran against Siry for mayor, quit as budget officer on Wednesday.
LaLota said he quit because he could not produce a budget that supported both his and Siry’s campaign promises. Siry dismissed LaLota’s reason and said the move was political.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.