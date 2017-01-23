Amityville Village has reached an agreement with the union that represents employees in the village’s Department of Public Works.

The three-year contract extension with the Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000 comes after months of negotiations after the workers’ previous four-year contract ended in May. The new agreement covers the period of June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2019.

According to village trustee Nick LaLota, the contract covers 19 employees and allows for raises of 1. 5 percent each year, and eligible employees will also receive scheduled steps.

The contract allows the village to outsource storm drain clearing and street sweeping, if it proves to be more cost-efficient, LaLota said.

Under the contract, new employees will have to pay 25 percent of their healthcare costs, up from 15 percent in the previous contract. In addition, new employees will have limits on accumulating time. Per the agreement, employees can opt to take compensatory time in place of overtime payment.

But they must decide this at the time the overtime is earned and they can only accrue two weeks, all of which must be used by the end of the fiscal year or else it will be paid out.

LaLota said this will help lessen the cost of future retirements, citing some employees who have accrued $50,000 in sick and vacation time to be paid out at retirement.

Annual sick time has been decreased for new employees, from 15 days to 12 days. New employees can accumulate up to 120 days and at retirement be paid out for 50 percent of those days, said village clerk-treasurer Dina Shingleton.

Current employees can accumulate up to 375 days, she said, and upon retirement be paid out 50 percent of up to 150 days. Personal leave for new employees has been reduced from five days to four days.

In addition, the village’s contribution to employees’ optical and dental costs are now capped: optical at $292.08 per year; dental at $1,148.28 for the first year of the contract, $1,205.64 for the second year and $1,229.76 for the third year.