Amityville Village has hired a company to help connect beach restrooms to Suffolk County’s Southwest Sewer District.
The village has contracted with Nelson & Pope Engineers and Surveyors of Melville to perform preliminary work related to moving the toilets from a septic system to a sewer connection. The contract is for $24,300.
The restrooms are on Amityville Beach at the end of South Bayview Avenue. The beach has two sets of toilets, officials said: one at the pavilion that is already connected to the Southwest Sewer District, and one on the beach, within yards of the Great South Bay, that is connected to an old septic system. That system is near capacity, said village trustee Nick LaLota, prompting the need to connect to the sewer system.
“We’re definitely going to have a problem with
that in the future,” if it isn’t connected to the sewer, said trustee Dennis Siry.
LaLota said the village has already been in contact with Suffolk County and has been assured that the system can handle the additional capacity. The village still needs to seek official permission from the county to connect to the sewer district and will seek grant money to pay for the connection, LaLota said.
