Amityville Village has hired a replacement for its clerk-treasurer after the previous person in that position was fired in a controversial move by the mayor earlier this month.
The village board voted unanimously Monday night to approve the appointment of Catherine Claire Murdock as clerk-treasurer. Her salary will be $36.06 per hour and she will start on Thursday.
Murdock, 37, who has lived in the village for 31 years, most recently worked as a bid manager for The Haugland Group LLC in Plainview.
Mayor Dennis Siry said the hiring will provide the village a nearly $40,000 savings in salary and benefits.
The village has been paying former clerk-treasurer Dina Shingleton her $97,000 a year salary since she was fired by Siry the day after he took office on April 3.
Siry had told Shingleton he would keep her on after the March election, but said in the week after he won he changed his mind. The village has since been racing to complete a budget by the May 1 deadline.
