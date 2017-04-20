Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire Thursday morning at a two-story house in Selden. There were no injuries.
Selden Fire Chief Bill Xikis said the fire started shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a home on Peconic Street and it was mostly confined to a second-floor bedroom.
Xikis said that when firefighters arrived, “There was smoke coming out of an upstairs bedroom window.” He said the cause will be determined by Suffolk County police arson investigators and the Brookhaven fire marshal’s office.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, Xikis said. He said the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes.
Xikis said firefighters from departments in Centereach, Farmingville, Coram and Gordon Heights assisted.
