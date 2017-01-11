A 440-acre Asharoken horse farm is getting a $775,000, or 87.5 percent, tax break in 2016-17, the result of a settlement with the Town of Huntington that will hit Northport-East Northport Schools the hardest.
The property known as Sandpiper Farm will pay about $110,000 in property taxes for 2016-17, compared with more than $885,000 the year before, according to tax documents.
The reduction followed a yearslong legal fight with Huntington Town over whether the land’s two parcels qualify as a farm and thus should be assessed at significantly lower agricultural rates.
Northport-East Northport Schools receives the bulk — about 77 percent — of the property’s taxes, which will be less than $85,000 for 2016-17, representing an almost $600,000, or 87.6 percent, drop in revenues from Sandpiper’s tax levy.
School officials were not immediately available for comment.
The Village of Asharoken will also be affected, but Mayor Greg Letica declined to comment on the issue late Tuesday.
The land is owned by Eatons Neck LLC, and Laurie Landeau, a veterinarian and philanthropist, has leased the North Shore property and trained horses on it for decades.
