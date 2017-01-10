Asharoken Trustees late Tuesday night effectively terminated a federal dune restoration project that would have forced many property owners to open private beaches to the public, by passing a resolution ending the village’s involvement in the proposal.

“No further action will be taken by the Village of Asharoken,” said the resolution passed late Tuesday at the village’s monthly meeting.

The 4-0 vote — Trustee Laura Burke was absent — put an end to a yearslong debate over a $23 million proposal from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers that would have required making certain private Asharoken beaches in order for the village to receive federal funding.

The public access requirement, along with cost concerns and late-stage new mandates that the Army Corps has imposed since August, had made the project highly controversial in the village of 650 residents.

Army Corps officials said in December that they had terminated the project’s mandatory preliminary study based on the a lack of commitment from the village. The study was roughly a decade in the making and six months from completion, and it would have provided village officials with a final determination of the cost, scope and community consequences attached to the project.

The village’s resolution cited the original 2001 agreement struck with state and federal officials to begin exploring the dune restoration, noting that it did not obligate the village to commit to or construct the project until the completion of its feasibility study. However, ongoing resistance from village residents and officials led Army Corps officials to seek a written letter of support that stated Asharoken’s willingness to go through with the project before the study was complete.

Asharoken “cannot, and is not required” to agree to construct the project until the study is complete, according to the resolution.

The beach restoration is a public safety issue, as the village sits on a long narrow landmass vulnerable to flooding and washout in major storms. Its main road — Asharoken Avenue — is the sole land evacuation route for many residents and about 1,400 people living in Eatons Neck, part of Huntington.

While Army Corps officials had shelved the project in December, they left room for the possibility that the project could be resurrected if state and village officials abided by all requirements.

Ultimately, village trustees determined — after seeking extensive resident feedback — that Asharoken will not submit to those conditions, including several new requirements that the Army Corps has introduced since August.

In addition public beach access, Asharoken would have to agree to the condemnation of unidentified properties for public parking and pathways at five half-mile intervals along the now-defunct project’s 2.4-mile stretch.

Many residents said the late stage mandates only served to shrink what little community support had remained for the project.