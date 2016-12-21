Asharoken officials are expected to release results tomorrow of a resident survey that will be a critical factor for village officials as they consider whether to kill a multimillion-dollar U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach restoration project.
“I have assured you that when the time was right you would be asked to determine whether or not the Village should proceed with the Long Island Sound side beach restoration project,” Mayor Greg Letica said in a Dec. 6 message announcing the survey. “That time has arrived.”
Residents had until Monday to voice support or opposition for the more than $20 million project — long controversial due to a requirement that would force many residents to allow public access to their private beaches in order to receive federal funds.StoryResident survey on $23M dune project to closeStoryState asks feds not to drop dune studyStoryVillage eyes more time on whether to take $23M
Cost is also an issue, as the village’s initial share of about $2.3 million would be borne by roughly 650 residents. Asharoken’s annual budget is just over $2 million.
The Army Corps told state officials earlier this month that the federal agency is shelving the project because the village wouldn’t agree to a number of requirements, including public access.
But Army Corps officials have said the project could be resumed if state and village officials submit a letter of support in January stating they agree to the federal agency’s conditions.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.