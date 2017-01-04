A school bus collided with a van Wednesday afternoon in East Moriches and one occupant of the van was being airlifted to a hospital, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Children were on the bus at the time of the 3:15 p.m. crash on Frowein Road near Pine Street, police said, but it was not immediately clear if any of them were injured.

A Suffolk County police helicopter was dispatched to transport an occupant of the van to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries were not immediately known.