An occupant of this van was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, after it collided with school bus in East Moriches. (Credit: James Carbone)
A school bus collided with a van Wednesday afternoon in East Moriches and one occupant of the van was being airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Children were on the bus at the time of the 3:15 p.m. crash on Frowein Road near Pine Street, police said, but it was not immediately clear if any of them were injured.
A Suffolk County police helicopter was dispatched to transport an occupant of the van to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries were not immediately known.
