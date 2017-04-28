Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to discuss measures against the recent spate of gang violence in Suffolk County during a visit Friday to Central Islip.

Sessions is scheduled to speak Friday morning to law enforcement officials during a stop in the same community where the bodies of four young men were found in a park just over two weeks ago — the latest violent incident in Central Islip and Brentwood to be investigated as a possible gang-related killing.

His visit comes amid denunciations from politicians and law enforcement officials, who have declared war against gangs operating in the region and specifically against MS-13, a largely Salvadorean group known for vicious assaults that, for the most part, target perceived rivals in immigrant communities.

The body count has risen to 11 in those two communities since September, when Long Island was horrified by the killings of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, high school friends whose bodies were found on Sept. 13 and 14 off streets in a Brentwood neighborhood, in a brutal assault that law enforcement sources said involved machetes and baseball bats.

The slayings, linked by authorities to MS-13, appear to have marked the beginning of a streak of gang violence.

Two sets of skeletal remains were found shortly after in wooded areas in Brentwood, and were identified as Oscar Acosta, 19, and Miguel García Morán, 15.

Dewann A.S. Stacks, 34, died after an Oct. 13 assault in a Brentwood street. The body of José Peña-Hernández, 18, was found Oct. 17 in another wooded area near the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood.

The violence spread to Central Islip, which is immediately east of Brentwood, with the Jan. 30 fatal shooting of Esteban Alvarado Bonilla, 29, inside a Central Islip deli.

And just this month, in the latest killings believed to be linked to gangs, the bodies of four young men were found on April 12 in a Central Islip park. The slaying victims in that case were Justin Llivicura, 16; Jefferson Villalobos, 18; Jorge Tigre, 18, and Michael Lopez Banegas, 20.

Sessions, carrying the torch for the Donald Trump administration’s law enforcement push against gangs, which it links to illegal immigration, has already said he planned to go after the MS-13 following the Long Island killings.

“We cannot allow this to continue. We will secure our border, expand immigration enforcement and choke off supply lines,” Sessions said during an April 18 meeting in Washington. “We cannot allow this to continue. If you are a gang member: We will find you. We will devastate your networks. We will starve your revenue sources, deplete your ranks and seize your profits. We will not concede a single block or street corner to your vicious tactics.”

Robert Mickens, 39, whose daughter was killed in September, said the affected communities need the attention and any help they can get.

“I welcome Mr. Sessions to come,” Mickens said. “I welcome them all to come to our towns. . . . That way they can see what’s going on out here, how there are people in this town living in fear. . . . What are we going to do to fix this problem? We don’t need any other eight to twenty kids missing or murdered.”

Mickens added, “You can still allow immigrants to come in, but they need to do a better background check” to prevent gang infiltration.

Protesters upset about Sessions linking those crimes to immigration issues, among other matters, are expected to rally against his visit Friday.

“Attorney General Sessions refuses to understand that in places like Suffolk County we have very good reasons to not want to lend our police to this administration’s deportation force,” said Irma Solis, director of the Suffolk County Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Immigrants who can be helpful in gang investigations are afraid of local and federal law enforcement, precisely because of Trump’s aggressive deportation policies, Solis said. “The narrative of entangling immigration enforcement with other enforcement destroys any trust between the police and the community, and that is contrary to an honest discussion on how to resolve the gang situation,” Solis said.

Sessions is expected to have private discussions with local law enforcement officials.

Justin Meyers, assistant police commissioner with the Suffolk County Police Department, said Commissioner Timothy Sini would be among “other high-ranking law enforcement officials from the region” meeting with Sessions “to discuss the progress we are making in our fight against gang violence.”