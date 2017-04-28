Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday during a visit to Suffolk County that he had discussed Long Island’s gang problem with President Donald Trump, and that the government’s mission is “to demolish” the MS-13 gang.

In a speech at the Central Islip federal courthouse that lasted more than 20 minutes, Sessions offered specifics about the scope and reach of MS-13, laid out elements of the government’s battle plan against the gang, and defended the president’s immigration policy as one that ensures immigrants come to the country legally.

“The MS-13 mantra is kill rape and control, and so that should tell us enough about the kind of group we confront,” Sessions said. “Our motto is justice for victims and consequences for criminals.”

His message to MS-13: “We are targeting you. We are coming after you.”

The Justice Department is determined to “devastate” gang networks, he said.

Sessions said Trump is aware of the recent gang-related murders on Long Island.

“He explicitly talked to me about the murders you’ve seen here, the young people we lost,” said Session. “He’s particularly alert to it. ...he’s talked to me personally about it.”

He added: “This is the Trump era and you can be confident, law enforcement and leadership, we have your back. ...Prosecuting violent crime is a top priority of the department of justice.”

Sessions added that the problem is not unique to Long Island.

“I do think the situation you’re facing here is too much like other cities in America ... although honestly it’s probably more acute here than in other places,” Sessions said.

Session was expected to meet privately with local law enforcement officials and crime victims during a stop in the same community where the bodies of four young men were found in a park just over two weeks ago.

About 100 people gathered Friday morning to protest Sessions’ visit. A small group of counter-protesters also gathered. There was a notable security presence around the courthouse as protesters were kept away, across the street from the court complex.

Vehicles, including an armored truck, from the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County Sheriff Department and the Federal Protective Service lined the entrance to the courthouse’s parking lot. Armed officers stopped drivers entering the complex.

Sessions’ visit comes as politicians and law enforcement officials have declared war against gangs operating in the region and specifically against MS-13. The gang is a largely Salvadoran group known for vicious assaults that, for the most part, target perceived rivals in immigrant communities.

The body count has risen to 11 in Central Islip and Brentwood since September, when Long Island was horrified by the killings of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, high school friends whose bodies were found on Sept. 13 and 14 off streets in a Brentwood neighborhood, in a brutal assault that law enforcement sources said involved machetes and baseball bats.

Authorities have linked MS-13 to the savage streak of gang violence.

Two sets of skeletal remains were found shortly after in wooded areas in Brentwood, and were identified as Oscar Acosta, 19, and Miguel García Morán, 15.

Dewann A.S. Stacks, 34, died after an Oct. 13 assault in a Brentwood street. The body of José Peña-Hernández, 18, was found Oct. 17 in another wooded area near the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood.

The violence spread to Central Islip, which is immediately east of Brentwood, with the Jan. 30 fatal shooting of Esteban Alvarado Bonilla, 29, inside a Central Islip deli.

And just this month, in the latest killings believed to be linked to gangs, the bodies of four young men were found on April 12 in a Central Islip park. The slaying victims in that case were Justin Llivicura, 16; Jefferson Villalobos, 18; Jorge Tigre, 18, and Michael Lopez Banegas, 20.

Sessions, carrying the torch for the Donald Trump administration’s law enforcement push against gangs, which it links to illegal immigration, has already said he planned to go after the MS-13 following the Long Island killings.

“We cannot allow this to continue. We will secure our border, expand immigration enforcement and choke off supply lines,” Sessions said during an April 18 meeting in Washington. “We cannot allow this to continue. If you are a gang member: We will find you. We will devastate your networks. We will starve your revenue sources, deplete your ranks and seize your profits. We will not concede a single block or street corner to your vicious tactics.”

Robert Mickens, 39, whose daughter was killed in September, said the affected communities need the attention and any help they can get.

“I welcome Mr. Sessions to come,” Mickens said. “I welcome them all to come to our towns . . . That way they can see what’s going on out here, how there are people in this town living in fear . . . What are we going to do to fix this problem? We don’t need any other eight to 20 kids missing or murdered.”

Mickens added, “You can still allow immigrants to come in, but they need to do a better background check” to prevent gang infiltration.

Earlier this week, protesters explained why they planned to be in Central Islip Friday morning, saying they were upset about Sessions linking those crimes to immigration issues, and other matters.

“Attorney General Sessions refuses to understand that in places like Suffolk County we have very good reasons to not want to lend our police to this administration’s deportation force,” said Irma Solis, director of the Suffolk County Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Immigrants who can be helpful in gang investigations are afraid of local and federal law enforcement, precisely because of Trump’s aggressive deportation policies, Solis said. “The narrative of entangling immigration enforcement with other enforcement destroys any trust between the police and the community, and that is contrary to an honest discussion on how to resolve the gang situation,” Solis said.

Sessions is expected to have private discussions with local law enforcement officials.

Justin Meyers, assistant police commissioner with the Suffolk County Police Department, said Commissioner Timothy Sini would be among “other high-ranking law enforcement officials from the region” meeting with Sessions “to discuss the progress we are making in our fight against gang violence.”

With Nicole Fuller