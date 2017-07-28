It was an early arrival for a Brentwood baby on Thursday evening — on a Long Island Expressway exit ramp.
The baby’s mother Jessica Ramos, 27, was on her way to the hospital when her water broke. Her brother-in-law, who was driving her to the hospital, pulled over. Shortly afterward, Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Goss of the Suffolk police arrived, put a blanket under Ramos and reclined her seat.
Goss soon noticed the baby’s head was crowning. Within minutes, Ronkonkoma Ambulance Company emergency medical technicians Jerry Varricchio and Michael Topchishvili responded, along with Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp EMTs Shane Ford, Irvin Lin, Bipra Saha and Kellie Kolessar.
The EMTs placed Ramos on a back board and carried her to the Stony Brook ambulance, which was parked at the Exit 58 eastbound off-ramp in Islandia. Ramos, of Brentwood, gave birth to her son, Noah, at about 7:05 p.m., authorities said.
Ramos and Noah were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in good condition, authorities said.
