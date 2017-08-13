A Babylon man driving a pickup truck early Sunday in Lindenhurst was killed after he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on Sunrise Highway, Suffolk police said.
Michael Vadala, 25, was alone in the pickup truck when the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. as he drove a 2007 Nissan Titan eastbound on Sunrise Highway near North Monroe Avenue, police said.
Police said Vadala was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.
