A Babylon Village native will perform at the presidential inauguration ceremonies as part of the U.S. Army Band.
 
Jeanna Nelson, 40, graduated from Babylon High School in 1994 and credits its student band with catalyzing her love of music.
 
She plays clarinet and bass clarinet in the Army Band, which is also known as “Pershing’s Own.” This will be the fourth inauguration in which she performs.
 
“The day itself is extremely long, because we get there at like 3 in the morning,” said Nelson, who now lives in Maryland with her husband and two children.
 
“But once the actual ceremony begins, it’s very exciting,” she said.
 
The band performed in a concert outside the Lincoln Memorial yesterday afternoon, and will accompany the newly inaugurated president this afternoon as he leads the Inaugural Parade.
 
"I’m always thrilled to be a part of it,” Nelson said.