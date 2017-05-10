Lindsay Henry, who has been a Babylon Town Board member for 16 years, will not run for re-election to the $58,000-a-year post this fall.

Henry, 54, said he could not run again because he is planning to get married and is too busy with his law practice. “I need to spend more time with my family,” he said.

Lindsay, the son of former Suffolk District Attorney and state Supreme Court Justice Patrick Henry, first was elected in 2001 as an Independence Party member running with GOP support. He became the first member of that minor party in the state to win a nonjudicial elected office. Henry made an unsuccessful bid for town supervisor in 2003, but won re-election to the town board in 2005 with the additional support of Democrats.

The Independence Party has put forward the name of Anthony Manetta, 37, of Babylon Village to run for Henry’s seat. Richard Schaffer, town supervisor and Suffolk Democratic chairman, embraced Manetta’s candidacy as a “a great idea. He grew up in Lindenhurst, lives in Babylon Village and knows how to be a responsive public servant.”

Anthony Pancella, Babylon GOP chairman, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Manetta is former executive director of the Suffolk Industrial Development Agency and currently a business consultant, working for HB Solutions in Melville. Manetta said he will interview with major and minor parties to seek their endorsement. “I’m looking to serve the town in a way to help taxpayers and bring in new economic development,” he said.