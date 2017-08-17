A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after a collision with a pickup truck in North Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.
Victorino Penado Argueta, 44, of Bay Shore was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle north on Brentwood Road at New Jersey Avenue about 9:10 p.m. when he collided with a southbound 2006 Ford F150 pickup truck making a left turn into a parking lot, police said.
Argueta was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died of his injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup, Elmer Claros, 26, of Bay Shore, was not injured, police said.
Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.
Detectives are investigating and asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.
