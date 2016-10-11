A raging fire destroyed a home in Baywood early Tuesday, but the occupants of the home were able to escape without serious injuries, Suffolk County officials said.
Fire officials could not immediately verify whether a number of cats died in the blaze on Martinstein Avenue that was reported at 5:59 a.m.
Most Popular
Suffolk fire officials said the cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Town of Islip fire marshal and that the Red Cross had been requested to assist residents.
It was not immediately known whether any of the occupants was injured.
The home is just north of the Southern State Parkway and just east of Causeway Park.
Fire officials said firefighters from Brentwood, Deer Park, Bay Shore and West Islip all battled the blaze.
A crew from Brentwood Ambulance also was on scene.
Photos from the location show heavy, black smoke and a raging fire ripping through the rear of the home.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.