County Executive Steve Bellone said Suffolk County will work on a “comprehensive approach” to target the MS-13 street gang that has been behind a burst of violence in some communities and to get a handle on the migration of unaccompanied minors that he says has left more teens vulnerable to the gang’s actions.

“We’ve made it clear that our resolve is strong here and that we are determined not only to solve the murders” linked to the gang, but also to take away the group’s power to recruit and expand among newcomers, said Bellone, speaking ahead of a Monday news conference. “Our goal is to eradicate this gang from Suffolk County” through law enforcement and other measures.

Bellone said he favors “a comprehensive approach” to pushing back against the gang that would include allocating resources for all law enforcement agencies working to fight gangs, seeking ways to provide community support for agencies working to help recent teen migrants and pressing for more vetting of teenagers resettled by the federal government in the county.

Bellone said he is also calling for notification to be given to local governments and school districts when unaccompanied minors are released to their communities.

“The overwhelming majority of these kids ... in many cases are successful” in reuniting with family and starting their lives here, Bellone said, “but MS-13 is working to exploit cracks in the federal system that I think we can effectively prevent.”

Bellone did not put a specific cost to his proposals.

Suffolk has been one of the epicenters in the nation for the migration of unaccompanied minors as tens of thousands of children have come north over the last three years, leaving from the Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and crossing the border illegally into the United States.

The county ranks fourth in the nation in the current federal fiscal year for the number of unaccompanied minors resettled here, with 841 new arrivals in its communities between Oct 1 and Feb. 28, the last period for which figures have been published by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The children 17 and under from nations other than Mexico and Canada qualify for anti-trafficking protections under federal law. They are placed in shelters funded by the federal government, until they are released to a parent, relative or other sponsor already living in the United States. It’s why many end up in communities like Brentwood and Central Islip, where a large Central American community is already established.

More than 160,000 of those children have arrived in the U.S. over the last three fiscal years, which run from October to September, and more than 6,800 had been resettled to Long Island as of January. Nassau County ranks 10th for the number of unaccompanied minors received this fiscal year, with 608 in the same period.

Oftentimes, those children --and immigrant advocates who speak on their behalf-- say they have come here not only to reunite with relatives and escape extreme poverty in the troubled Central American region, but also to flee from the very violent gangs like MS-13 that have been taking root on Long Island.

Mourners gathered at funerals last week for three of the four young men whose bodies were found April 12 in neighboring Central Islip -- the latest string of vicious attacks that law enforcement officials believe are linked to gangs.

Brentwood has also seen a recent flare-up of gang violence, with two teenage girls killed last September in a hamlet street and the skeletal remains of two boys found in a wooded area. Those killings were also linked to gang activity.