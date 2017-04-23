HIGHLIGHTS Fundraiser aims to ease tensions over MS-13-related killings

‘Something must be done’ to curb rising tide of area violence

Community members and loved ones held a fundraiser in Bellport on Sunday for the families of Justin Llivicura and Jorge Tigre, two of the four MS-13 victims whose slashed bodies were found this month in a Central Islip park.

The community event, held at the Bellport home of a resident who knew both teens, collected money and distributed food.

The goal was to collect donations to cover expenses for the families and to ease the tension felt by nearby residents still shocked by the April 12 slayings.

Fernando Marca, 42, said hosting the event at his home on Champlin Avenue was the least he could do to help the Llivicura and Tigre families.

“I feel really bad. I cried at the funeral. I’ve been crying ever since,” Marca said.

Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue, and Tigre, 18, of Bellport, were two of four young men whose bodies were found at the park across from the Central Islip Recreation Center. Suffolk County police say the brutal killings were the work of the MS-13 gang, which has been linked to similar slayings in the Brentwood area.

The other victims were Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, of Brentwood and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

“If they were bad kids, OK, then I could understand what happened. But these were good kids,” Marca said. “I just don’t know what happened.”

George Phillips said he came to the house to donate cash because he felt so bad about the killings. And he wanted to see justice done.

Joselo Lucero, the brother of an Ecuadorean man attacked by seven youths and stabbed to death in Patchogue in 2008, also came to pay his respects but said closure will only come with arrests.

Lucero said the pain of losing his brother Marcelo has not gone away and he knows something needs to be done.”

“No one human being had the right to take a life, especially in that horrible way,” Lucero said. “The seeds of terror and fear have been planted on Long Island and we have to do something about it. It has to be stopped.”

“The pain that they have gone through is horrible. It’s unimaginable. And something has to be done,” Phillips said.