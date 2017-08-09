Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday morning that significantly damaged a home in Bellport, Suffolk County fire officials said.
The blaze at the home on Bayview Avenue just south of Brookhaven Avenue was reported in a 911 call at 9:21 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
Fire officials said firefighters from Bellport, Hagerman and Medford responded to the scene.
It was not clear how many occupants were in the home at the time of the fire. Authorities said no major injuries were reported.
Photos from the scene showed flames shooting out of several windows of the one-story home as well as melting siding.
Police said PSEG Long Island was notified that live wires were down at the scene.
Authorities said the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze.
