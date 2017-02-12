HIGHLIGHTS His bilingual skills win raves at predominantly Latino parish

‘Just to think he is here, we feel blessed,’ says one attendee

Bishop John Barres left parishioners elated and stunned Sunday by his command of Spanish as he celebrated his first Mass at a predominantly Latino Roman Catholic parish since becoming head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre less than two weeks ago.

Barres, 56, walked down the center aisle of a packed St. Anne’s church in Brentwood and delivered a 10-minute homily in fluent Spanish without notes. He extolled the virtues of the family, a multicultural society, church, and the centrality of Jesus Christ to living a faith-filled life.

“We can recall the words of Pope Francis: ‘The family transforms the world and history,’ ” Barres told about 1,000 people in Spanish.

Later, he said, “When we give our hearts to Jesus, it transforms all of our relations in life . . . and in the family.”

Parishioners at the 9 a.m. Mass said they were struck by the bishop’s friendliness, his versatility in Spanish and his decision to visit one of the largest Latino parishes on Long Island so quickly after his Jan. 31 installation as bishop.

“He was fantastic,” said Viviana Garamy, 59, an early childhood teacher who is a native of Peru and lives in Brentwood.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He really connected with the people, especially the family,” she said. “It’s incredible he was just installed as bishop and he comes to visit our parish. Just to think he is here, we feel very blessed.”

Rafael Aviles, 75, a retired chemical paints worker who is of Puerto Rican descent, said, “I think he’s one of the best I’ve seen. He’s very friendly. I think he’s the right person for the job.”

Another parishioner, Melida Betans, 55, an electronics factory worker originally from the Dominican Republic who lives in Brentwood, said, “I was completely amazed” when the bishop started to speak fluent Spanish. “You can understand him completely.”

Barres walked up and down the aisles of the church before the Mass began, greeting people.

Afterward, a long receiving line formed in the center aisle and Barres spent more than half an hour greeting people, posing for photographs, and offering encouragement and thanks to parishioners.

When he finished, Barres told a reporter that his first Spanish Mass in the diocese was “just so beautiful. Just the rich diversity, as I said in the homily, North America, Central America and South America, and all the beautiful young people and just the joy in this church around the pastoral leadership of these great priests and deacons. It was just a great inspiration.”

Barres, known as a dynamo in his previous assignment as bishop of the Diocese of Allentown in Pennsylvania, then headed to a second Spanish Mass on Sunday at St. Luke’s parish, also in Brentwood.

Later Sunday he plans on going to Cathedral College’s minor seminary in Douglaston, Queens, for a basketball game between major and minor seminarians who are in various stages of study for the priesthood. The seminarians include those studying for the priesthood for the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Barres played junior varsity basketball when he was a student at Princeton University in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

He was honored at center court at Madison Square Garden on Saturday when St. John’s University gave him an honorary jersey during its game against Seton Hall.

Latinos make up at least 25 percent of Catholics on Long Island and are considered a key group for the future growth of the church here and around the country.

Barres made Hispanics one of his priorities in Allentown, where their numbers also are growing.