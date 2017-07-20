A woman who owns two beachfront homes above Nissequogue Village’s eroding bluffs may have to demolish a giant rock wall her contractors built that municipal officials say is too big and improperly located.

Mayor Rich Smith said in a public hearing Tuesday night that a preliminary survey by village engineering and building inspection staff indicated that the wall, composed of 2 1⁄2 -ton boulders near the toe of a steep bluff at 4 Bluff Rd., was too tall, infringed on a neighbor’s property and sat too far away from the bluff.

The purpose of the wall is to slow erosion of the land above the bluffs, but the beach below is public property.

It was not immediately clear how much demolition would cost. Construction of the roughly 400-foot wall cost $1,000 a foot, including accompanying landscaping, the project engineer said earlier this year.

Building inspector Joe Arico believed the wall “needs to be taken apart and reconfigured” according to the specifications laid out earlier this year by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Smith said. The DEC oversees permitting for construction projects along the coast of the Long Island Sound.

A lawyer for the homeowner, Sharron MacDonald, said his client awaited a village report, expected within a week, formalizing those findings.

“We believe it was done according to the DEC permit,” Glenn Gruder of Hauppauge said in an interview. “We’re reserving our right to read the report.”

The DEC did not immediately provide comment Thursday.

MacDonald paid $1.2 million for 4 Bluff Rd. in 2009 and $6.6 million for nearby beachfront 5 Fox Point Dr. in 2015. Her representatives say both properties need rock walls to slow a coastal erosion rate of 2 1⁄2 feet per year.

She is selling the Fox Point Drive property. According to the real estate website Zillow, the asking price for the 10,000-square-foot house on 3.5 acres was cut earlier this month from $7.6 million to $6.6 million.

Some village officials, coastal experts and neighbors say the walls would starve nearby public beaches of sand and threaten Stony Brook Harbor.

“We all know Long and Short Beach depend on the erosion of the bluffs,” neighbor Nancy Fetherston said at the hearing. “You have to do the right thing,” she warned trustees, or else your legacy “is going to be the long-term destruction . . . It’s not going to be a good one.”

The public hearing on 4 Bluff Rd. is scheduled to resume next month.