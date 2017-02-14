Two boaters and their dog were rescued by Southampton bay constables Monday after they ran aground near Fish Cove in Moriches Bay during Monday’s high winds, which gusted up to 45 mph.
According to Southampton Town police, boaters James Launon, 24, of Manorville, and Noah Gorman, 24, of Calverton, called 911 and remained on the telephone until their location could be pinpointed and members of the Eastport Fire Department were able to walk the pair to shore.
Police said Launon and Gorman had been on the water in a motorboat when temperatures were in the 20s so once on land they were checked for hypothermia and frostbite.
Others who responded to the scene included the Westhampton, East Moriches and Center Moriches fire departments and Westhampton Ambulance Corps.
Police said that as of Tuesday morning the approximately 18-foot vessel had washed up on the Bay Side of Pikes Beach and Southampton bay constables responded to secure the vessel and notify the owner of its location.
