Seven people, including one who was injured, were rescued by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers early Saturday after their boat ran aground on the beach and struck a sand dune on Fire Island, police said.

According to a news release from Suffolk County police, Nelson Briggs, 23, of Brookhaven, was traveling with six friends in a 21-foot Mako center-console outboard boat from the Carmans River in Brookhaven toward Sayville when the vessel ran aground and struck a sand dune 50 yards west of the entrance to the Watch Hill Marina on Fire Island at 12:24 a.m.

One of the passengers, Abbey Ferrigno, 21, of Brookhaven, suffered a leg injury as a result of the crash, police said.

A family member of one of the passengers called 911, prompting Marine Bureau Officers John Mullins, Dale Kelly and Charles Giardella to responded aboard Marine X-Ray and Sgt. John Vahey to respond aboard Marine Golf, the release added. Upon arrival, officers found the victims and administered first aid to Ferrigno, who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by police helicopter.

Briggs and the other five passengers refused medical attention and were transported to Sandspit Marina in Patchogue.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued seven people after their boat ran aground on the beach and struck a sand dune on Fire Island early in the morning on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued seven people after their boat ran aground on the beach and struck a sand dune on Fire Island early in the morning on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

In the release, the Marine Bureau reminded boaters to become familiar with the area they plan to travel, especially when operating at night. Boaters should carry a Marine VHF radio as well as a cellphone to call 911 for the fastest response.