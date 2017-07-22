The body of a missing paddle boarder — an Amityville school administrator — was discovered Saturday morning in the waters of Lake George in upstate Ticonderoga, authorities said.

Ticonderoga police responded Friday night to a report of the missing man, according to Police Chief Michael F. LaVallie.

On Saturday morning, searchers found Michael J. Butler III’s body in 8 feet of water about 40 yards from shore, LaVallie said.

Butler, 61, of Patchogue, had been the facilities director for the Amityville School District since 2015.

Amityville Superintendent Mary Kelly offered condolences in a statement posted on the district’s website.

Kelly said Butler “was a respected member of our staff and he will be missed. His leadership and experience within the facilities department was invaluable to our district.”

The statement added: “Mr. Butler was well-liked and respected by his colleagues and always went out of his way to help others. He will be remembered for his warm, caring and friendly disposition.”

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Family members could not be immediately reached for comment.