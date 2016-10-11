The bomb scare at a Lake Grove shopping center Tuesday night was unfounded and turned out to be three canisters containing electrical components, Suffolk police said.
The 8-inch canisters, made of rubber on the outside and lined with metal inside, are not unusual in the construction industry, police said. Emergency service officers X-rayed them at the scene, police said.
But who left them on the east side of the Smith Haven Plaza — and why — is still a mystery.
After the canisters were spotted about 5:40 p.m., authorities evacuated four stores, shut down part of the parking lot and closed off a New Moriches Road between Route 25 to Route 347, police said.
The canisters were discovered near Old Navy, and people had to leave that store along with Trader Joe’s, AT&T and Men’s Wearhouse, police said.
After 90 minutes on the scene, officers gave the nod for business to resume, police said.
The plaza is a short walk to the Smith Haven Mall.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.