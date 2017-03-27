Subscribe
    Bookhaven Town to demolish Ridge Motel East, ending dispute

    The Ridge Motel East on Route 25 in

    The Ridge Motel East on Route 25 in Ridge, which has been abandoned for more than a decade, is to be demolished on Monday. Above, the motel's interior courtyard on Dec. 5, 2016. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Brookhaven Town officials plan to knock down the dilapidated Ridge Motel East on Monday, ending a monthslong dispute with Suffolk County over which entity had authority over the structure.

    The demolition of the abandoned motel on Route 25 in Ridge represents a collaborative effort between the government entities, officials said.

    In January, Brookhaven voted to demolish the motel despite...

