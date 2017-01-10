At least one person was killed early Tuesday in a Brentwood house fire, according to news reports.
News 12 Long Island, citing a Brentwood fire chief as a source, reported that one person died in a fire in what appears to be an abandoned house near Second Avenue and Eighth Street.
At least one person was killed early Tuesday in a Brentwood house fire, according to news reports.
News 12 Long Island, citing a Brentwood fire chief as a source, reported that one person died in a fire in what appears to be an abandoned house near Second Avenue and Eighth Street.
Suffolk County police spokeswoman said officers responded to a call for a house fire at 3:50 a.m. but she had no other details.
