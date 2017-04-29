Suffolk County Police are searching for a teen from Brentwood who has been missing since Monday, authorities said.
Natalie Perez-Secaida, 15, was last seen at her home at 10 Sheppard Court on March 9, police said. Her family reported her missing to police on Monday, officials said.
She is believed to be in the company of Daniel Lopez, 22, police said.
Perez-Secaida is described by police as standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 90 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or call 911.
