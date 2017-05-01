A Brentwood teenager reported missing a week ago has returned home, police said Monday.

Natalie Perez-Secaida, 15, had last been seen at her home on Sheppard Court on March 9, Suffolk County police said. Her family reported her missing to police on April 24, officials said.

Police said Monday in a news release that she returned home. They did not provide details.