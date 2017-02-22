Residents of a Brentwood home escaped an early morning fire Wednesday, but one male was injured when he jumped from a window, police said.
Other occupants got out safely on their own, but the male was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts and possibly smoke inhalation, Suffolk County police said.
The fire on Peterson Street near Broadway was reported at 3:25 a.m. and first responders found the homeowner trying to put out the blaze with a garden hose, a police spokeswoman said.
The police Arson Squad is investigating the cause of the fire, the spokeswoman said.
