One person was found dead early Tuesday after a fire in an abandoned house in Brentwood, police said.
Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire that killed a person in the house on Eighth Street near Second Avenue, Suffolk County police said.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a call for the fire at 3:50 a.m.Story1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood housePhotosRecent LI fires
County fire officials said the house was once the rectory for St. Anne’s Church. Officials said the house later was used as an adult group home but had recently been boarded up. There were no other reported injuries from the scene Tuesday.
Fire officials said firefighters from seven Suffolk departments responded to the scene, including from Brentwood, East Brentwood, Islip, East Islip, Bay Shore, Commack and Deer Park. Crews from Brentwood Legion Ambulance and Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance also responded, officials said.
The fire was extinguished at about 7 a.m. and, fire officials said, many firefighters had left the scene by 7:45 a.m.
