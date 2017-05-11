State Assemb. Phil Ramos on Thursday announced $300,000 in state money that will go toward fighting gangs in the Brentwood area.

Ramos (D-Brentwood) promoted a “holistic” effort in addressing the gang problem, one that offers at-risk youth positive alternatives to steer them away from gangs and also focuses on policing.

He cited the previously secured $2 million for a spray park at Brentwood’s Roberto Clemente Park and $1 million for license-plate readers for police.

“After school programs are needed, but when a young person turns 18, a basketball team won’t keep them out of trouble,” Ramos said at a news conference in Brentwood. Similarly, he said, laws and enforcement are important, but they do not “solve the gang problem.”

Given the “increase in gang violence we’re seeing, this community is suffering from issues they need to deal with in a holistic manner,” Ramos said.

On April 12, the mutilated bodies of four young men were found in a Central Islip park, sparking anger and fear in the community and among elected officials. Authorities have linked those killings to the MS-13 street gang.

More than a half-dozen MS-13 members were indicted in March in the brutal killings of two teenage Brentwood girls — Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens — and a fellow gang member.