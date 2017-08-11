Suffolk County officials have imposed a 16-ton weight limit on vehicles using the aging bridge that leads to ocean front Smith Point County Park, requiring the heaviest trucks to stop at a check point to limit the number that use the span at once.

“There’s no danger. We just want to make sure the bridge maintains its functionality,” said Gil Anderson, Suffolk public works commissioner.

Anderson said the new limits will not affect passenger cars, which average about 1.5 tons. New weight limit signs were posted after a new assessment the 1,218-foot bridge showed that too many heavy vehicles at once will accelerate the bridge’s deterioration.

Suffolk last year announced plans for a far taller $60 million span that would eliminate the need for the current drawbridge, which opened in 1959. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and take two years to complete.

Philip Berdolt, county parks commissioner, said he hopes to open the check point, to be located on the north side of the bridge, by next Friday. Officials say they expect no major delays, but will ask drivers of larger vehicles to stop and provide registration information on weight so they can time heavy vehicle movement over the bridge.

“We just don’t want to have two or three eighteen-wheelers going over the bridge at the same time,” Berdolt said. He said only a handful of the largest models of campers might be asked to stop.

Anderson said the county’s bridge consultant did an updated analysis of the bridge at the request of the state about six weeks ago. The analysis determined a limit of 16 tons should be imposed; the county to be conservative set a 15-ton limit.

County officials say they will also move forward with repairs to the drawbridge portion of the span, which will be begin after the summer season end and be finished by next summer.

The bridge, located on the south end of William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, leads to Suffolk’s five-mile oceanfront park on the eastern end of Fire Island National Seashore. The park draws more than 300,000 swimmers, fishermen and beach campers annually. It also is the memorial site for those who died in the crash of TWA flight 800 in 1986.