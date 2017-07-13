A man found floating on the waters off Cutchogue Wednesday was pronounced dead at the hospital and has been identified as a Bronx resident, Southold Town police said Thursday.
Ellis Roudette, 84, likely had a medical emergency while swimming in the Long Island Sound and drowned, said Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley.
Roudette was pulled out of the Sound shortly after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday by a witness, who tried to resuscitate him until police arrived at the scene at Duck Pond Road, police said.
Medics continued resuscitation efforts on the way to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where Roudette was pronounced dead shortly afterward, the chief said.
Flatley said Roudette had been staying at an educational and cultural center near the beach.
