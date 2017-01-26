A new policy for dealing with dangerous dogs — including stiffer fines — was approved unanimously Tuesday by the town board.
The code amendments include new definitions that are expected to make it easier for town animal control officers and judges to determine whether dogs involved in attacks are dangerous and should be confined, officials have said.
For example, the definition of dangerous dogs has been expanded to include dogs that attacked pets or service animals. Previously, the definition included only dogs that attacked people or were involved in dogfighting.
The new policy also requires dogs deemed dangerous to be confined in pens or kennels, and mandates that they must be leashed and muzzled when they are taken out in public. Pens and kennels must be marked with “Dangerous Dog” signs.
The new policy came after two attacks last year in Rocky Point that left two dogs dead and another injured.
