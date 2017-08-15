Brookhaven residents now can request new traffic signals, pavement markings and guide rails on the town’s website.

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro announced the launch of the new interactive traffic safety Web page Monday.

“One of my priorities has been improving the efficiencies of the department,” Losquadro said in a statement, noting that last year his department went paperless after training supervisors and field workers on a custom-built, electronic work order system. “These user-friendly renovations to the traffic safety section of our website are designed to ease the flow of information to and from the highway department and Brookhaven Town residents. The sooner we are alerted of a downed street sign or a malfunctioning traffic signal, the sooner I can get my crews out to ensure the safety of our roadways.”

Online visitors have the option to complete contact forms and request a new traffic signal, pavement markings or guide rails, officials said.

The online forms also allow users to request new stop signs or inform staff about a downed street sign.

In addition, the link includes up-to-date information alerting residents to events such as child safety seat checks, bicycle rodeos, defensive driving classes and teen driver safety programs. More information can be found on the town’s website, brookhavenny.gov.

The initiative comes at a busy time for the highway department. Last month, the department completed a $400,000 road paving project in Stony Brook.

The resurfacing of Quaker Path was along a two-mile stretch from Route 25A to the Old Field Village Line, just south of West Meadow Road.