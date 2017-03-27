Brookhaven Town officials plan to knock down the dilapidated Ridge Motel East on Monday, ending a monthslong dispute with Suffolk County over which entity had authority over the structure.
The demolition of the abandoned motel on Route 25 in Ridge represents a collaborative effort between the government entities, officials said.
In January, Brookhaven voted to demolish the motel despite Suffolk County granting a hardship waiver for its owner to pay back taxes owed on the property. The county took control of the site from the owners, the Eugene Lauro Living Trust, in February 2015 through a tax default after 12 years of taxes went unpaid. Officials have said nearly $230,000 in back taxes is owed on the property, which has been vacant for more than a decade and became a haven for squatters.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.