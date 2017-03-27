Brookhaven Town knocked down the dilapidated Ridge Motel East on Monday, ending a months-long dispute with Suffolk County over who was responsible for the abandoned structure.

In January, Brookhaven voted to demolish the motel even though Suffolk County had earlier granted a hardship waiver for its owner to pay back taxes owed on the property.

At a press conference minutes before the motel was torn down, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine called the structure an eyesore and said the site was home to squatters, drug users and was contaminated with asbestos. Fire officials said the site posted a threat to fire fighters if they had to respond to the motel.

Lee Brooks, president of the Ridge Civic Association, who attended the press conference, said residents had complained about the motel for a decade.

Immediately after the press conference, about 20 town, county and fire officials along with residents watched as a bulldozer knocked a sizable hole in one side of the motel. The bulldozer continued until the back wall was torn down.

With the structure gone, officials say the site will be cleaned up and turned into a public use. Town officials said that, because the site is in a Pine Barrens protection area it will be dedicated to the David A. Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The county took control of the site from the owners, the Eugene Lauro Living Trust, in February 2015 through a tax default after 12 years of property taxes went unpaid.

Officials have said nearly $230,000 in back taxes is owed on the property, which has been vacant for more than a decade and had become a home for squatters. Suffolk officials have said they followed county code when they worked with the property owner in an attempt to get the taxes paid. Officials said those taxes were not paid, opening the way for the demolition.

However, Brookhaven Town officials pushed for the demolition and argued that the county may have violated state law when it started the process of allowing the owner to redeem the property. County officials disputed that.

Town officials estimated it would cost more than $100,000 to demolish the motel.