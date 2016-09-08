Brookhaven officials and Suffolk police removed dozens of tents Thursday from a homeless camp in Middle Island where drugs and prostitution had been reported, officials said.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said at least 50 people had been living in the camp deep in the woods off Middle Country Road. Police and town workers arrived early Thursday to begin removing “a couple of tons” of material such as blankets, mattresses and debris, he said.

In a telephone interview, Romaine described the scene as “disgusting” and “one of the largest homeless camps I’ve seen.”

“This is no way to house these people,” he said, adding he would ask the county Department of Social Services to locate camp residents and find housing for them.

Romaine said the camp’s residents had fled before authorities arrived and no arrests were made.

Brookhaven Town photos show a tent city in Middle Island before debris was removed Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Brookhaven Town Brookhaven Town photos show a tent city in Middle Island before debris was removed Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Brookhaven Town

Suffolk police had no immediate comment.

Romaine said problems at the camp such as drug use and prostitution had been reported to police last month.

A Brookhaven spokesman said the camp was partly located on undeveloped property owned by the town. The rest of the property is privately owned.

Gail Lynch-Bailey, president of the Middle Island Civic Association, said homeless camps had appeared sporadically on Middle Country Road during the past two years. The camp reappeared in June, near the town-owned Mott House and a county social services office, she said.

She said homeless people may be attracted to the area by local stores and a wooded area that hides them from public view.

“People don’t see them as well when it’s all green in there,” she said. “It’s an ongoing problem.”

She said she was concerned about the camp residents’ welfare and hoped officials could find homes for them.

“You really hope that as a society we could help these people and not have them living in the woods,” Lynch-Bailey said. “The answer is trying to get people help.”