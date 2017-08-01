A $25,000 state grant will help Brookhaven Town officials continue their fight against illegal junk yards along a stretch of Montauk Highway between East Patchogue and North Bellport.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine instituted his “Junk Yard” initiative earlier this year to crack down on more than a dozen automotive-related businesses along the corridor that combined have amassed hundreds of fire and building violations. Some businesses were operating illegally, town officials said.

Brookhaven also passed a series of resolutions to rezone the area as part of the crackdown.

On Monday, Romaine announced the awarding of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services grant to continue the effort to remove the operations that he said are more than just eyesores.

“The illegal junk yards along Montauk Highway are not only a detriment to the community, they are a threat to the environment and the health and safety of the residents who live nearby,” Romaine said in a statement. “Town Fire Marshals will be able to strengthen their efforts to clean them up or even close them down.”

Brookhaven officials said the grant was the result of a New York State Senate Bill sponsored by State Sen. Thomas Croci (R-Sayville) to help municipalities enforce codes.

Enforcement of both state and local codes are being used to force businesses and land owners to clean up the properties, town officials said.