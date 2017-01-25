Brookhaven Town on Monday night voted to demolish the abandoned Ridge Motel East despite Suffolk County currently reviewing a hardship waiver for its owner to pay back taxes on the property.

Brookhaven officials said the county may have violated state law when it started the process of reviewing the hardship application from the owner of the property, which has been vacant for more than a decade and is a haven for squatters.

Taxes on the property, on Route 25 in Ridge, haven’t been paid in 12 years and the county took control of it through a tax default on Feb. 26, 2015. Town officials say the county also filed a deed at that time saying it was the owner of the property.

Town officials said that when a property in the core of the pine barrens protection area is taken over by a government entity, that property is automatically dedicated to the David A. Sarnoff Pine Barrens Preserve.

Also, once the dedication occurs, according to Brookhaven officials, the property can’t be transferred unless the New York State Legislature rules otherwise.

An exterior view from across the street of The Ridge Motel East on Route 25 in Ridge which has been abandoned for a decade on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan An exterior view from across the street of The Ridge Motel East on Route 25 in Ridge which has been abandoned for a decade on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Town officials also say it’s illegal to develop property in the core of the pine barrens without the property owner seeking a waiver from the Pine Barrens Commission, which can only grant the waiver when an extraordinary hardship is found.

No date has been set for the demolition.