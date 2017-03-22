Cartons and loose bottles of beer littered the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway after a beer truck collided with a car at Walt Whitman Road in Melville Wednesday morning, police said.

The car overturned and the beer truck ended up on its side, with cartons and bottles of Bud Light strewed in the road, photographs of the scene showed. The South Service Road was closed between Walt Whitman Road and Route 110 after the accident at 12:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

The road reopened about 6:40 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Both drivers were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for minor injuries, and the driver of the car was given a summons for unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

The owner of the truck, Andriy Kharchenko, told News 12 Long Island that a dashboard camera on the vehicle showed the truck driver had a green light at the time of the accident. News 12 aired that dashcam video.

“We just reviewed the video. The truck was coming on the service road on the green light” and the driver blew the red light “and he didn’t stop or anything and he just hit the truck,” Kharchenko said.

Police said they were aware of the video.